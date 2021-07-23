From staff reports
Wapakoneta Mayor Tom Stinebaugh has been indicted by an Auglaize County grand jury on 17 counts of public corruption charges related to business dealings he conducted while in his elected position.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued a press release Friday morning that said Stinebaugh is charged with eight counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, a felony of the fourth degree; eight counts of conflict of interest, a misdemeanor of the first degree; and one count of theft in office, a felony of the third degree.
Stinebaugh declined comment on the indictment, saying he hadn’t seen any paper work and only knew of the charges when his cell phone “started blowing up” with messages from people who had seen the news before he had.
