St. Marys, OH (45885)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.