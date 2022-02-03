The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in effect from 1 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Friday
Get Updated weather reports at:
https://www.theeveningleader.com/weather/?weather_zip=45885
Snow likely. High 22F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..
Occasional snow showers. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.
Updated: February 3, 2022 @ 1:39 pm
