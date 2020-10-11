St. Marys, OH (45885)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.