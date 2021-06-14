The St. Marys Police Department issued a release Monday morning regarding the death of a one-year-old infant.
“The loss of life is always tragic, but when it involves a child it’s even more impactful,” the release stated. “On Sunday, June 13, 2021, the City of St. Marys EMS and Police were dispatched to 116 North Vine St. for an unresponsive one year old. When officers and EMS arrived, the child was in cardiac arrest and was transported to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.”
The child was identified as Ceicila A. Harting of 116 N. Vine St. in St. Marys. An autopsy is being performed by the Lucas County Coroner’s office to determine the cause of death. Although the investigation is early and ongoing, a full investigation will be conducted and presented to the Auglaize County Prosecutor’s office.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to all those affected by this very tragic incident,” the release from the police department stated.