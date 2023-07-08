Youth soccer camp held in St. Marys

On July 5 through July 7, St. Marys Boys’ Soccer held their annual youth soccer camp at St. Marys Intermediate School. During this camp, boys and girls from grades first through eighth spend three evenings learning about soccer from both coaches and high school soccer players.
“We have experience at every level,” said Head Coach James Holtzapple. “It’s a lot of fun, and it’s great to watch the high school players interacting with the younger kids. Then, if those kids stay with soccer, they become the ones teaching the next round of kids.”