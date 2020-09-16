St. Marys committed double-digit errors in almost each set and Minster made the Roughriders pay.
The Wildcats used runs of 17-6 in the first set and 8-1 in the third set for a 25-16, 25-18, 25-22 in non-conference action on Tuesday at Memorial High School.
The Roughriders committed seven errors in the first set, 11 in the second and 10 in the third set.
The Riders (1-9) led 7-6 in the first set, but with Brynn Oldiges serving, the Wildcats (4-3) scored eight straight points, three via St. Marys’ errors, to lead 14-7. Minster then got the serve back one point later with Ava Grieshop serving up an ace to go along with the Wildcats’ 4-0 run to push the lead to 19-9 as part of a 17-6 advantage in the first set.
