Justin Nixon

Minster’s Justin Nixon (42) tries to drive toward the basket during the first half of a Midwest Athletic Conference boys basketball game against St. Henry on Friday.

 David Pence

MINSTER — After a close first half, the Minster Wildcats pulled away in the second half to put themselves in the driver’s seat for a conference title with just two Midwest Athletic Conference games left with a 56-41 victory against St. Henry on Friday.  

The Wildcats (13-4, 7-0 MAC) jumped out to a 5-0 lead before the Redskins responded inside with a basket from forward Logan Lefeld a minute and a half in to get in the scoring column. 

To read more about the Wildcats' key Midwest Athletic Conference victory from Saturday, see Saturday's print edition of The Evening Leader.

