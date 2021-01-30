MINSTER — After a close first half, the Minster Wildcats pulled away in the second half to put themselves in the driver’s seat for a conference title with just two Midwest Athletic Conference games left with a 56-41 victory against St. Henry on Friday.
The Wildcats (13-4, 7-0 MAC) jumped out to a 5-0 lead before the Redskins responded inside with a basket from forward Logan Lefeld a minute and a half in to get in the scoring column.
