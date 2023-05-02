High school sports have traditionally been played on a field, in a gym, or in a pool, but that is changing. In recent years, the rise in popularity of Electronic Sports, or Esports, has lead to them being played competitively in high schools across the country. For St. Marys Memorial High School, their Esports team is headed by the mathematics and engineering teacher John Hartman.
“We’re in an organization called Esports Ohio, and we pick up whatever video games kids are playing, and play them competitively against other schools in the state,” said Hartman. He explained that the organization is a grassroots one that relies on teachers to organize it, and that it has been around for four years. Esports Ohio currently offers schools nine different video games they can compete in, including chess.