For the fifth consecutive year, a St. Marys Roughriders landed on the North-South Classic roster.
Offensive tackle Bryan Ward was selected to the South team — although the all-start game featuring the best seniors in all of Ohio football will not be played this season because of the coronavirus pandemic. He will be receiving a jersey, however, according to the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association's (OHSFCA) website.
Ward joins former Roughriders Blake Kanorr, Matt Patten, Julius Fisher, Reed Aller and Sean Perry to play in OHSCA North-South Classic. Kanorr was unable to play last year because of the pandemic.