WAPAKONETA — The unbeaten Wapakoneta Redskins welcomed Western Buckeye League rival St. Marys on Thursday. The 1-6 Roughriders entered the game looking to win their first WBL win after an 0-3 start along with trying to hand the Redskins their first loss.
Unfortunately for St. Marys, Wapakoneta pitcher Braeden Goulet shut the Riders down in the first six innings, leading the way to a 4-2 victory after a late comeback attempt fell short.
The game was windy throughout, with gusts in the mid-20 mph range. This didn’t seem to bother Goulet as he had complete command on the mound totaling 16 strikeouts and only allowing one hit and a walk through the first six innings.
St. Marys would find some momentum at the plate in the top of the seventh against Goulet as the Riders walked once and got two hits in the inning. They would also bring in two runs on wild pitches ending the shutout for Goulet, but this offensive burst was too little too late for St. Marys as Goulet would get his second win of the year.