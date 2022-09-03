The Redskins and Roughriders added another chapter to their cross-county rivalry Friday and for the third time in four years the two teams needed more than 48 minutes of regulation.
Wapakoneta and St. Marys each put up tremendous fights in this 29-22 slugfest with the Redskins pulling off the road Western Buckeye League win.
Wapakoneta managed a fast start getting off to a 15-0 lead. This fast start was kicked off by Wapakoneta forcing a quick three and out on the Roughriders opening possession as the Redskins also managed to return the ensuing punt to the Riders 30-yard line.
Wapakoneta’s offense punched the ball into the end zone in five plays, capped off by freshman quarterback Caleb Moyer’s first career touchdown.
This would not be his last on the night. Moyer also scored the last touchdown of the game on a QB sneak in overtime.