NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville Rangers volleyball team improved to 4-0 on the young season with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-13 non-conference victory against St. Marys on Tuesday.
Through the first four matches, the Rangers (4-0) have not lost a set.
The New Knoxville junior varsity team also won on Tuesday 25-22, 25-21.
NEW BRMEN 3, WAPAKONETA 0
NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Cardinals volleyball team also improved to 4-0 on the year after beating Wapakoneta 25-10, 25-15, 25-13 in Tuesday's non-conference affair.
Josie Reinhart led the way with 14 kills five digs, followed by Elli Roetgerman with nine kills, Kaylee Fruend with seven kills and Ellie Tangeman with six. Claire Pape collected 34 assist and five aces, Diana heitkamp tallied five aces and 10 digs and Olivia Heitkamp recorded four blocks.
MINSTER 3, TROY CHRISTIAN 0
TROY — The Minster Wildcats defeated non-conference foe Troy Christian 25021, 25-14, 25-17 on Tuesday.
Ava Sharp led the way with nine kills, followed by six each from Ella Mescher, Brynn Oldiges and Alyssa Niemeyer. Sharp also recorded 11 digs, as did Jayden Clune and Ava Grieshop. iv Wolf had 13 digs.