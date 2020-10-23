NEW KNOXVILLE 3, ARLINGTON 0
NEW KNOXVILLE — In their sectional finals, the New Knoxville Rangers continued their red-hot
streak into the postseason, sweeping Arlington 25-9, 25-9, 25-6 Thursday night at New Knoxville Schools.
"I thought they played really clean," said Rangers coach Meg Lageman. "We served very aggressive. We had a lot of aces to keep them out of system. When we did get the chance to serve-receive, we did that well. We gave Ellie all three options."
__
MINSTER 3, HARDIN NORTHERN 0
Minster has been on a roll as of late as they entered Thursday night’s sectional final on a five-game win streak.
The outcome was no different as the Wildcats swept Hardin Northern 25-18, 25-14, 25-15 to advance to the district semifinals.
__
NEW BREMEN 3, RIDGEMONT 0
NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen senior class won their 100th career game as the Cardinals swept Ridgemont 25-14, 25-8, 25-5 in Thursday's Division IV sectional championship.
Leading the Cardinals (20-3) was Josie Reinhart with seven service aces and seven kills, while Ellie Tangeman produced five kills and five aces.