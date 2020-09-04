Joey Vanderhorst

St. Marys’ Joey Vanderhorst (1) battles with Wapakoneta’s Graham Knerr (14) during Thursday’s Western Buckeye League boys soccer match.

The first two contests have been frustrating for St. Marys coach Josh Hertenstein.

The season began Monday with a loss to outnumbered Botkins and on Thursday, his team endured a 2-2 tie against Western Buckeye League rival Wapakoneta on Senior Night. 

But a second-half goal allowed St. Marys to force a tie on Thursday. Trailing 2-1, the Roughriders continued to attack in the second half, finally punching through at the 28:42 mark when Joey Vanderhorst received a pass from A.J. Dieringer in the middle of the field a few yards above the 18-yard box and mortared it to the right-side of the goal for the equalizer. 

To read the full story, grab Friday's print edition of The Evening Leader.

