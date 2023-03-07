NORWALK — Six St. Marys wrestlers took part in the Norwalk district tournament on Saturday, and two advanced to the state tournament in Columbus this weekend.
Last year the Rough Riders sent four to state including Garrett Donovan (165) and the three Hisey brothers, all of whom won allstate honors. Tyler Hisey (113) finished fifth, as did Tate Hisey (106), while Trevor Hisey (120) finished seventh.
Tate Hisey will return to the Schottenstein Center after taking the 113 pound district championship on Saturday. The sophomore dominated his opponents as usual, winning his first three matches with pins (2:41, 3:29, and 5:05), then shutting out his opponent Alex Gonzalez (48-5) from Napoleon 3-0 in the finals to improve his record to an undefeated 40-0.
“Tate is kind of a work-aday wrestler,” commented St. Marys head coach Larry Gruber. “Nothing fancy. It’s just step by step. He certainly did well this weekend with three pins and a championship. You hate to say it but it gets to the point that you expect him to win and he has that mentality himself. He goes out expecting to win.”
The second Rider who qualified to make the trip was Bo Hertenstein (144 pounds) who battled through his first round match for an exciting 11-9 win with a takedown in the first overtime over Aidan Rush of Columbus DeSales who was a Licking Valley sectional champion, then pinned his opponents in each of the next two rounds (1:21 and 5:07) to put himself in the championship match.
Read the full story in today's edition of The Evening Leader