Tate Hisey of St. Marys is in control of Wauseon’s Joseph Lugabihl during the championship semifinals at Saturday’s district tournament. Hisey went on to win the match by a 7-0 decision. He then won the title at 113 pounds and heads to the state tournament with a 40-0 record.

 Photo by: Tom Hendrixson

NORWALK — Six St. Marys wrestlers took part in the Norwalk district tournament on Saturday, and two advanced to the state tournament in Columbus this weekend.

Last year the Rough Riders sent four to state including Garrett Donovan (165) and the three Hisey brothers, all of whom won allstate honors. Tyler Hisey (113) finished fifth, as did Tate Hisey (106), while Trevor Hisey (120) finished seventh.

