Just like their 17-point win against New Bremen and a low-scoring victory against Kalida earlier this season, St. Marys relied on their defense to give it a spark on offense as the Roughriders pounced on Celina’s offensive mistakes to conclude the regular season with a 48-25 win at Grand Lake Health System Court.
In a Jan. 13 game against New Bremen, the Roughriders (16-5, 7-2 WBL) shot 25% from the floor but the team scored 14 points off eight Cardinals turnovers to complete their comeback win. And in the second game of the year against the Wildcats, St. Marys found itself with just five first-half field goals but went on a 17-0 run with help if seven points off three Kalida turnovers.
Similar situation Thursday night.
