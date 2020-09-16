VAN WERT — The Ibrahim brothers combined for three goals and two assists in leading the 23rd state-ranked St. Marys to a 4-0 Western Buckeye League victory against Van Wert on Tuesday.
Andrew Ibrahim scored a pair of goals while Ryan scored a goal on an assist from Andrew as the Roughriders (4-1-1, 2-0-1 WBL) earned their fourth consecutive win.
Andrew scored the first goal of the game at the 22:40 mark on an assist from Joey Vanderhorst. Adam Tobin extended St. Marys' lead to 2-0 on a penalty kick with 5:14 remaining in the first half.
Ryan scored at the 30:40 mark of the second half thanks to an assist from Andrew and Ryan returned the favor at the 17:19 mark for Andrew's second goal.
St. Marys recorded 32 shots on goal compared to Van Wert's two. Correy Nelson had two saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
ST. MARYS 4, BRYAN 0
Four second-half goals — two from Lily Ankerman — led the St. Marys Roughriders girls soccer team to a 4-0 non-league victory against Bryan on Tuesday Roughrider Field.
Ankerman scored the first goal with 24:19 left in the second half and helped give the Riders (3-3-1) a 2-0 lead with 17:34 left to play.
Aerial Fast scored a goal with 8:04 remaining and Tabby Knous scored with 4:36 left.
Elena Menker, Knous and Fast each recorded assists.
St. Marys came away with 11 shots and Kiley Tennant recorded one save in the net.
GIRLS TENNIS
ST. MARYS 4, LEHMAN CATHOLIC 1
SIDNEY — The St. Marys Roughriders girls tennis team snapped their three-game match skid with a 4-1 win against Lehman Catholic on Tuesday in non-league play on Tuesday.
At first singles, Charley Spencer defeated Annie Stiver 6-3, 6-3, Grace Dodson won her second-singles match with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Mary Lins and Suzie Good won her match against Lehman Catholic's Lilly Williams 7-5, 6-0 in her third singles match.
In doubles action, the Roughriders' (4-6) first doubles team Jodi Perry and Maddie White beat Lehman’s Macie Verdier and Taylor Reineke 6-3, 6-0. At second doubles, Kailey Eigenbrod and Aaliyah Newland we’re defeated by Madi Gleason and Carianna Rindler 6-1, 4-6, 8-10.