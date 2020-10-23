You are the owner of this article.
Tobin Notches School Record In Riders' Sectional Final Win

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Correy Nelson

St. Marys' goalkeeper Correy Nelson slides to scoop up the ball in the first half of a Division II sectional final boys soccer game against Kenton on Thursday.

Adam Tobin said he knew he had a chance at breaking the St. Marys school record in career goals — a record that has stood for nearly 10 years — entering the postseason last year. Fast forward to Thursday and the senior etched his name in the program’s history.

Tobin scored his school-record 46th career goal midway through the second half and the Roughriders are heading to the district tournament after defeating Kenton 2-0 in a Division II sectional championship. 

“The whole summer, that’s all I was thinking about in the back of my head, but I knew I need to stay humble,” Tobin said after the game.

The Roughriders’ constant pressure finally broke through when Tobin was fouled in the box, attempting a penalty kick at the 21:01 mark. The senior shot the ball straight on as Kenton goalkeeper Brent Bader lost his footing. Tobin broke Brennan Brown’s record of 45 career goals set from 2009-2012.

To read the full story on the Roughriders' postseason win against Kenton, grab a copy of Friday's print edition of The Evening Leader.

