Ticket information has been announced for Friday's Division III football playoff game between St. Marys and Franklin.
Also, the start of the game has been moved to 7:30 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at www.ohsaa.org/tickets. The cost is $10 through Friday at 4 p.m.
After 4 p.m., the cost will be $12.
No tickets are required for children age 5 and under.
Tickets can also be purchased using the HomeTown Fan App. Fans should type in "OHSAA" and select the Northwest District, then select "Franklin vs. St. Marys."
Seating and parking will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will be no charge for parking.
Electronic noisemakers are prohibited, but cowbells will be permitted.
There will be no cash sales and passes are not valid. All fans must purchase a ticket.
For more information, call the athletic office at 419-300-1410 or 419-300-1452.