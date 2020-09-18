DEFIANCE — Adam Tobin came to play and Defiance was there to watch.
The St. Marys senior tallied a career-high five goals en route to a 7-0 Western Buckeye League victory against the Bulldogs on Thursday.
Tobin scored the first two goals of the evening at the 38:05 and the 29:02 mark of the first half off assists from Kyle Steininger and Preston Wilson, respectively.
Steininger scored at the 17:52 mark on an assist from Ryan Ibrahim and Joey Vanderhorst put a ball in the back of the net on a feed from Spencer Trogdlon.
The rest was Tobin.
His third goal came with 7:16 remaining in the first half thanks to a pass from Aiden Jeffries. After a PK by Tobin, the senior notched his fifth goal with 30:29 remaining in the second half on an assist from Steininger.
St. Marys — now winners of five straight — recorded 27 shots compared to Defiance's three. Correy Nelson had three saves.
NEW KNOXVILLE 8, FAIRLAWN 2
FAIRLAWN — The New Knoxville Rangers boys soccer team snapped their three-game losing skid with an 8-2 victory in Western Ohio Soccer League play on Thursday.
Patrick Covert broke the school recorder for most goals in a season with six. Carson Bierlein and Kaley Merriam also recorded goals for the Rangers (3-5-1, 2-2-0 WOSL).
Covert, Bierlein, Ryland Dyrness and Faith Bower each recorded an assist.
Josh Deitsch tallied two saves.
BOYS GOLF
ST. MARYS 150, CELINA 180
They saved their best golf for their best rival.
The St. Marys Roughriders boys golf team had its best golf in Thursday's Western Buckeye League match against archrival Celina with a 150-180 win at Northmoor Golf Course.
Earning medalist honors was Andrew Moore, who shot a 36. Dakoda Moore followed with a 37, Brett Speckman carded in a 38 and Reese Sweigart rounded out the Roughriders' (6-3, 6-3 WBL) score with a 139. Also competing on Thursday was Calvin Caywood and Cole Koenig, who both finished with a 41.
MINSTER 180, VERSAILLES 181
MINSTER — The Minster Wildcats boys golf team finished the regular season undefeated in Midwest Athletic Conference play after beating Versailles 180-181 win on Thursday at the Arrowhead Golf Course.
Joseph Magoto was the medalist with a 37. Brady Hoelscher and Nathan Beair followed with a 46 and Eric Schmidt carded in a 51 for the Wildcats (9-3, 9-0 MAC).
FORT RECOVERY 172, NEW BREMEN 202
CELINA — The New Bremen Cardinals boys golf team fell to Fort Recovery 172-202 on Thursday.
Jared Bergman and Preston Hoehne both led the way for the Cardinals (1-9, 1-8 MAC) with a 47. Blake Terpstra carded in a 51 and Tyler Paul finished with a 57.
MARION LOCAL 189 (52), NEW KNOXVILLE 189 (58)
CELINA — The New Knoxville Rangers played their best nine-holes of golf of the season in a losing effort, falling in the fifth-score tiebreaker 52-58.
Sam Anspach led the Rangers with a 40, followed by Max Henschen with a 44 and Brandon Smith with a 50. Jeremy Doty rounded out the scoring with a 55.