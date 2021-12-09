Two members of the St. Marys football team earned all-Ohio honors for their performance in the 2021 season.
The awards were determined by the members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Senior Stashu Patterson was one of the selections for the offensive line in Division III, and senior Dylan Giesige was part of the group for defensive linemen. Giesige had 80 tackles and 10 sacks.
Tanner Howell, another senior, was named to the second team at linebacker. Howell made 86 tackles and had four sacks on the season.
The Roughriders were 10-3 on the season, and finished 7-2 in the Western Buckeye League. In the postseason, they had wins over Franklin and Chaminade-Julienne, before losing to eventual state runnerup Badin.
Also named to the first team were Wapakoneta senior quarterback Braeden Goulet and Shawnee senior Myles Aldrich at linebacker. Trevor Houts of Wapakoneta was tapped for the third team at offensive line.