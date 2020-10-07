Ella Jacobs has been close on numerous occasions to scoring a goal on a direct kick with the way she can boom the ball from midfield but she still has not recorded a goal this season in that fashion.
Until Tuesday.
The freshman not only put the ball in the back of the net once, she did it twice — the first as a goal with 12:42 remaining in the game and the second as an assist when her mortar shot found Jewel Niekamp, who headed the ball into the back of the net with 3:59 left in the game.
Those two goals and another shutout performance by the defense — their eighth of the season — handed the Roughriders a 2-0 Western Buckeye League win against rival Celina.
Without their leading scorer and what was at stake affecting the Riders’ (10-3-1, 7-0-1 WBL) nerves in the first half, the team won their ninth straight game and still have not lost or tied since the calendar changed from summer to fall — fittingly making this team the girls of fall.
And so far, they are living up to it.
