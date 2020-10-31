The Girls Of Fall Advance To Regionals

ELIDA — Before his team got on the bus for Saturday's Division II district championship tilt with Bath, coach Nick Wilson asked six players if they were comfortable if he were to call on them for a penalty kick situation.
"They all said, 'yes' which is great," Wilson added. "I asked Laney [Elena Menker] just before we left the school, are you confident? She said, 'yeah.' I said, 'are you confident going fifth?' She said, 'yes.' And in between the two minutes [before PKs were to begin] I asked her again, 'are you confident?' And with those bright clear eyes she said, 'yes.'
Digging deep through 110 minutes of soccer, the Roughriders and Wildcats were deadlocked in a scoreless tie but with goals from Peyton Wilson, Lydia Will and Krista Ruppert and two saves from Kiley Tennant, St. Marys needed one more goal when Elena Menker — bright clear eyes and all — buried the ball past Bath goalkeeper Madelyn Renner for a 4-2 win in a shootout on Saturday at Elida Middle School.
"I knew what I had to do and I knew where I wanted to kick it," Menker said after the game. "I was aiming for the left corner, I was just so nervous.
"I don't remember anything really, it was so hard to keep the nerves down."
"She's a warrior," Wilson added.
The Roughriders advanced to their first regional tournament since 2009 and the best thing is — the Girls of Fall get to host Tuesday's regional semifinal. The girls will host Lake Catholic at 7 p.m. at Roughrider Field.
To read Saturday's thrilling district championship girls soccer game, grab a copy of Monday's print edition of The Evening Leader.