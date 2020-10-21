Kiley

St. Marys’ Kiley Tennant was named to the Western Buckeye League girls soccer team as a first-team selection. The WBL announced its all-league volleyball and soccer teams on Tuesday.

The Western Buckeye League announced its all-league team in boys and girls soccer and volleyball on Tuesday. 

Leading the way for the WBL champion Roughriders girls soccer team were a pair of first-team players in Lilly Ankerman and goalkeeper Kiley Tennant. 

Five St. Marys boys soccer players were named to the All-WBL team on Tuesday led by senior Adam Tobin. In volleyball, two Roughriders were named to the All-WBL team. 

Seniors Claire Bertke was named a second-team selection and Leah Walter notched honorable mention. 

To read the full story on the Western Buckeye League selections, see Wednesday's print edition of The Evening Leader.

