The Western Buckeye League announced its all-league team in boys and girls soccer and volleyball on Tuesday.
Leading the way for the WBL champion Roughriders girls soccer team were a pair of first-team players in Lilly Ankerman and goalkeeper Kiley Tennant.
Five St. Marys boys soccer players were named to the All-WBL team on Tuesday led by senior Adam Tobin. In volleyball, two Roughriders were named to the All-WBL team.
Seniors Claire Bertke was named a second-team selection and Leah Walter notched honorable mention.
