The No. 2 New Knoxville Rangers volleyball team continued its dominance this season with a 3-0 win against No. 10 St. Henry, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21, on Thursday night in Midwest Athletic Conference action.
The Rangers (15-0, 7-0 MAC) have yet to drop a set in conference play this year.
“It's definitely a big win,” said Rangers head coach Meg Lageman. “Any MAC game's a big win in my book and on the road especially. I just felt like my girls played their hearts out.”
To read the full story on the Rangers' win against St. Henry, grab a copy of Friday's print edition of The Evening Leader.