The St. Marys wrestling team had five wrestlers seeded as the number one wrestler in their weight class and the Roughriders delivered and then some, winning six championships on their way to a second-place finish at the Division II Northwest sectional tournament on Saturday.
Wauseon won the team competition with 249 points, with the Roughriders second with 220. Napoleon finished third with 176.5 and Wapakoneta was fourth with 145 points. Celina was only two points behind in fifth with 143 points.
“We are pretty happy with six champs and overall they all wrestled pretty well today,” said St. Marys coach Larry Gruber. “We met some Wauseon kids in the finals and were competitive with them and that’s nice to see. You never know what’s going to happen when you’re coming in because you’re meeting people that you haven’t seen before. You just have to wrestle as well as you can wrestle.”