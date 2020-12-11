WAPAKONETA — Criteria F. What has that got to do with wrestling you might ask? It meant everything on Thursday night as St. Marys came away with a Western Buckeye League win over Wapakoneta despite the 39-39 final score.
The OHSAA does not want ties in wrestling so the rule book has 17 tie breakers in case of a scoreboard tie. The match came down to the sixth tie breaker…. Criteria F - ”The team giving up the least number of forfeits.” A forfeit is for a team not having a wrestler in a given weight class to meet an opposing wrestler provided by the other team. Wapakoneta didn’t have a wrestler for the 106-pound weight class.
To the full story about Thursday's wrestling match, see a copy of Friday's print edition of The Evening Leader.