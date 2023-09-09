St. Marys picked up another big conference victory in volleyball action Thursday evening. The Roughriders defeated Wapakoneta 3-1. Set scores were 25-17, 2513, 26-28, 25-15.
St. Marys remains undefeated in Western Buckeye League play with a 3-0 mark and 6-4 overall. Wapak drops to 0-3 in the WBL and 2-7 overall. The Roughriders are joined by two other league teams with undefeated records in the early season. Ottawa-Glandorf is 3-0 in the WBL and 4-5 overall. Shawnee has a 3-0 conference mark and 7-1 record overall.