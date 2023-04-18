St Marys Track Team

The St. Marys girls and boys track and field team both captured second place at the Joe Tussing Invitational at Patrick Henry School.

 Photo by Tony Arnold

The St. Marys Memorial track and field teams had some big performances Saturday at the Joe Tussing Invitational hosted by Patrick Henry. Both the firls and boys placed runners up at this meet. 

“Both the girls and boys teams had a good day, with a lot of strong finishes. The coaches are excited to come back Monday, ready to build off this success and continue to get better,” said St. Marys coach Nick Page.

