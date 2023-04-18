The St. Marys Memorial track and field teams had some big performances Saturday at the Joe Tussing Invitational hosted by Patrick Henry. Both the firls and boys placed runners up at this meet.
“Both the girls and boys teams had a good day, with a lot of strong finishes. The coaches are excited to come back Monday, ready to build off this success and continue to get better,” said St. Marys coach Nick Page.
The St. Marys girls team had strong representation in a number of events on their way to the second place finish. The Roughriders racked up 109.5 points.
The 4x800 team of Peyton Gabel, Lauren Schloemer, Karlie Lucas, and Maria Jutte came in first in 10:24.09.
“The girls 4x800 relay did a great job setting the tone early in the meet, and ran a season best,” said Page.
Syerra Greber was a twoevent winner. Greber won the 100 meter dash in a season best 12.88 and the 200 meter dash in 26.82.
“Syerra is really starting
"Syerra is really starting to hit her stride, and continues to be a major contributor in our sprint and relay success," said Page.
Maria Jutte won the 800 meter run in 2:25.94 and placed fourth in the 1600 meter run in 5:38.79.
“Maria had a very strong day, and continues to lead by example. She has had a great work ethic all season, and is an outstanding mentor to our younger runners. She really pushes and challenges the distance group, and is a key leg on the 4x800 and 4x400 relays,” said Page.
Ashlie Nuss was runner-up in the 300 meter hurdles in 53.46. The Roughrider relay team of Ella Jacobs, Syerra Greber, Darcie Liming, and Amelia Ankerman were runner-up in the 4x100 relay in 52.00.
Ella Jacobs had a great all-around day. Jacobs was first in the high jump in 4-11.00. Jacobs was fifth in the 200-yard dash in 28.21.
Amelia Ankerman placed third in the long jump in 15-06.75 and was a key member of a couple relays.
“Amelia’s hard work is really showing off, as she anchored the 4x4 relay to a second place finish, and a new season best 4:20. She also finished third in long jump, and anchored the 4x100 relay,” said Page.
Kaci Anthony was third in the shot put at 35-07.00 and Logan Henschen was sixth in the discus throw in 96-07.
“Coach Fisher, the throwers coach, was happy to see four of the six throwers hit new season personal records,” said Page.
The 4x400 group of Darcie Liming, Maria Jutte, Gracelyn Johns, and Amelia Ankerman were second in 4:20.81.
The Roughrider boys team had several big performers as they tallied 94.5 points to place second overall.
Tyler Birt was second in the 1600 meter run in 4:46.39 and Calvin Morris was seventh in 5:02.78. Birt was first in the 3200 meters in 10:23 and Morris was fourth in 10:50.28.
“Tyler set two new career best times in the mile and two mile on Saturday. Tyler has been a great leader throughout the season, and plays a key role on our boys’ team. He has experienced a lot of individual success, as well as plays an essential role on the 4x800 and 4x400 relays,” said Page.
Kevin Perry was fourth in the 100 meter dash in 11.83. Perry also fourth in the 200 meter dash in 24.44.
“Kevin had a great day finishing fourth in the open 100 and 200 meter dash, and started the boys 4x200 relay. The boys 4x200 relay of Kevin Perry, Jacob Kessler, Marcus McClain, and Carson Engle ran a season best 1:36, and finished second place,” said Page.
Quincy Tracy was third in the 800 meter run in 2:14.09. Marcus McClain was fourth in the 400 in 56.05.
“Quincy is starting to find his role, finishing third in the open 800, and becoming a new member of the boys 4x800 meter relay that placed second in 8:50,” said Page.
The 4x200 relay team of Kevin Perry, Jacob Kessler, Marcus McClain, and Carson Engel were second in 1:36.9. The 4x400 relay squad of Marcus McClain, Ray Walter, Quincy Tracy, and Tyler Birt were third in 3:47.85.
Jace Schaefer was second in the long jump with a personal best 18-09.50. Isaac Torsel was fourth in the pole vault in 1000.00.