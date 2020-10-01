COLUMBUS -- The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its football playoff brackets Thursday afternoon as the postseason approaches next week.
St. Marys will be able to host a playoff game in the opening round of the Division III, Region 12 playoffs as the No. 8-seeded Roughriders host No. 25-seeded Greenville at 7 p.m. next Friday. If the Riders win, they will host the next round awaiting the winner between No. 24 Vandalia Butler/No. 9 Franklin.
Minster will host Delphos Jefferson in the first round of Division VI, Region 24 and New Bremen will open with a bye in Division VII, Region 28
