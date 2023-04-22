The St. Marys Memorial softball team put up 15 runs in the first two innings and overwhelmed Spencerville 18-1 Thursday.
The outcome was never in doubt, as the Roughriders scored ten runs in the first inning. During one stretch in the inning, eight straight Roughriders reached base. Consecutive singles by Kelly Holsinger, Alexis Shadrach, and Renee Sweigart got things going.
A double by Bailey Weigel pushed the early lead to 3-0. A single by Ayden Young extended the lead to 4-0. A double by Kailey Smith made it 6-0 and a triple by Shadrach extended the lead to 9-0. Shadrach’s hit was her second of the inning. The scoring was rounded out in the first inning when Sweigart ripped her second single of the inning to drive in a run to make it 10-0.
