St. Marys softball

Ava Klosterman connects for 2 hits during the St Marys softball game v. Spencerville. 

 photo by: Kim Sweigart

The St. Marys Memorial softball team put up 15 runs in the first two innings and overwhelmed Spencerville 18-1 Thursday.

The outcome was never in doubt, as the Roughriders scored ten runs in the first inning. During one stretch in the inning, eight straight Roughriders reached base. Consecutive singles by Kelly Holsinger, Alexis Shadrach, and Renee Sweigart got things going.

