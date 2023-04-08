CELINA - Celina used a late rally to pull away from St. Marys Memorial for a 3-2 victory over the Roughriders in softball action this week. St. Marys is now 2-2 on the season.
St. Marys led early, but the Bulldogs tied it up and later scored what proved to be the winning run when Samantha Jenkins doubled in the sixth inning.
The pitchers from both clubs had strong outings. Adyson VanDeKeere continued to perform at a high level on the hill for the Roughriders. VanDeKeere went six innings, allowing three runs on only four hits, striking out nine, and walking just one.
