St Marys Softball v. Celina

KayLynn Mabry tried to pick off runner during a softball game this week. 

 Photo by Kim Sweigart

CELINA - Celina used a late rally to pull away from St. Marys Memorial for a 3-2 victory over the Roughriders in softball action this week. St. Marys is now 2-2 on the season.

St. Marys led early, but the Bulldogs tied it up and later scored what proved to be the winning run when Samantha Jenkins doubled in the sixth inning.

