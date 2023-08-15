On Friday, Aug. 11, the St. Marys Memorial Roughrider Soccer Programs inducted 10 new members to the Memorial Soccer Hall of Fame in-between the girls and boys annual Alumnae Game at Roughrider Field.
The girls inducted Molly Albert, a 2013 graduate and 2010 graduate Kaysha Dietz.
Molly’s accomplishments include the following: First Team All WBL (2013), First Team All District (2013), Second Team All WBL (2012) and Third Team All WBL (2011). Molly was also a two time Team Captain (2011, 2012).
Kaysha’s accomplishments include: First Team All WBL (2007, 2008), First Team All district (2008), WBL Player of the Year (2008), District Player of the Year (2008), First Team All State (2008) and All Central Region (2008). Kaysha set multiple records in her time at Memorial High School. She is still the career leader in assists, and held records for goals and points in a season until 2022.
The boys inducted a whopping eight members into the hall: Dax Yelton (2004-2007), Zach Wilker (20102013), Justin Mallory (1999-2002), Brennan Brown (2009-2012), Scott Howison (20002003), Joe Brennaman (2007-2010), Scott Kinkley (2006-2010), and former Head Coach Dave Ring (1996-2017).
Dax Yelton was a First Team All WBL, while Zach Wilker was a four year Varsity Starter, three time First Team All WBL, All District, All State, WBL Player of the Year, two time Team Captain. Justin Mallory was a three time Varsity letter-winner and First Team All WBL.
Brennan Brown was a four year Varsity Starter, First Team All WBL, First Team All District, and First Team All State. Brennan broke four school records for goals and points during his time in the blue
and gold. Brennan continued to play soccer on a club team at BGSU.
Scott Howison was a First Team All WBL. He’s played collegiate soccer at St. Francis and also played in private soccer, street football, and futsal throughout North, Central, and South America.
Joe Brennamn was a three year Varsity Starter, two time All WBL, and Second Team All State. Joe played collegiately at Huntington University.
Scott Kinkley was a four time Varsity Letter winner, three time starter and three time All WBL. After graduating Scott went on to compete in track and field at The Ohio State University. He currently coaches boys and girls track and field in Denver, CO. and was recognized as coach of the year in 2023 for both programs.
Coach Dave Ring started coaching at Memorial in 1996 until retiring in 2017. He led the Riders to a 165-104-28 record in that time. Dave won two WBL titles, one district title, and made one regional final appearance. He was two time WBL Coach of the Year, and a five time Northwest District Coach of the Year. He worked with members of school administration, player, parents, and the community to make the vision for Roughrider Field come to life. During his tenure every team achieved all state academic awards, and he coached 21 All State players.