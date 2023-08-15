Pictured left to right: Molly Rindler (Albert) and Kaysha Dietz.

Pictured left to right: Molly Rindler (Albert) and Kaysha Dietz.

 photo by Scott Fast

On Friday, Aug. 11, the St. Marys Memorial Roughrider Soccer Programs inducted 10 new members to the Memorial Soccer Hall of Fame in-between the girls and boys annual Alumnae Game at Roughrider Field.

The girls inducted Molly Albert, a 2013 graduate and 2010 graduate Kaysha Dietz.

