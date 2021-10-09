St. Marys rolled to a 42-7 victory over Elida on Friday night at Grand Lake Health System Field. The win moves them to 5-2 in the Western Buckeye League and 6-2 overall.
The opening quarter was a back-and-forth affair, with St. Marys scoring twice and Bath once.
After that, St. Marys added a touchdown late in the second, then tacked on two in the third and one early the fourth. The final 10 minutes was played with a running clock, the second straight week the Riders have achieved that feat.
Senior Ross Henschen carried the bulk of the load, with 17 carries for 104 yards on the night. Junior Kayden Sharpe had 11 runs for 59 yards.
Braeden Hemmelgarn had five carries for 44 yards, with scoring runs of 17 and 15. Aiden Hinkle had the first score of the night on a two-yard burst, and finished with six carries and 38 yards.
Quarterback Gavin Reineke completed both of his pass attempts, one to Hemmelgarn for 22 yards and the other Brayden Sullivan for five. Reineke also ran for a 1-yard touchdown. Keegan Sharpe had the other score, which was a seven-yard burst.
Defensively, Sullivan returned an interception 58 yards for a touchdown, and Stash Patterson recovered an Elida fumble on a kickoff late in the contest.
St. Marys will host Bath next Friday in the final home game of the regular season.