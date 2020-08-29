BATH TOWNSHIP — It wasn't always pretty — especially in the first half — but depth, field position and play from the fullback position sprung St. Marys to its third straight season-opening victory with a 27-7 win against Bath on Friday.
Fullback Aiden Hinkle redeemed himself after fumbling at the Bath 1-yard line with a 50-yard catch and run on a screen pass on third and 18 to set up the Roughriders' first score of the 2020 season — a Gavin Reineke 1-yard QB sneak on third and goal — Tanner Howell made the Wildcats pay after a re-kick with a 61-yard return to eventually set up the junior's 3-yard TD sweep to the weak side to give the Roughriders and picking up where he left off in his late-season run last year, fullback Ross Henschen's 45-yard scamper down the left sideline culminated with the junior's 6-yard dive run to in essence put the game away.
