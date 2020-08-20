The St. Marys Athletic Department released guidelines required by the Ohio Department of Health and agreed to by the Western Buckeye League for spectators to safely watch a sporting event.
The maximum number of spectator is 600 combined for home and away fans at Grand Lake Health System Field with 160 tickets reserved for away fans and 440 tickets reserved for the home team.
Each player, cheerleader and coach will be offered two tickets to purchase for both home and away teams. Band parents can purchase tickets fro home games only since the band will not be performing at away games.
For home and away games, the athletic department said order forms will be distributed to each player, cheerleader and coach and will need to be returned by 1 p.m. on Thursday of the game week. Tickets can be purchased with cash only for $7 for away games and no passes will be accepted.