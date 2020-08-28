For a Division III state runner-up team last season playing their third game of 2020, Liberty-Benton needed everything it had to beat St. Marys. And while the Eagles beat the Roughriders 3-2 in Thursday’s season opener for St. Marys, there was certainly much to look forward to for the blue and gold.
Last season’s leading scorer Lilly Ankerman picked up where she left off last season by scoring the Roughriders’ first goal of the season, Kiley Tennant is a magician in the net and a pair of freshmen flashed moments of why they belong at the varsity level.
