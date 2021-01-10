The St. Marys Roughriders wrestling team placed second in the Spartan Invitational on Saturday at Lima Senior.
Mechanicsburg won the invite with 273.5 points, followed by the Roughriders with 216.5 and Liberty-Benton with a narrow 214 points. Rounding out the top five finishers were Columbus Grove (162) and Spencerville (147.5).
St. Marys placed fourth in last season’s event and third from 2016-2019.
