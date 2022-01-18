CELINA — A number of area swim teams participated in the Lions Invitational meet on Saturday.
The competition was held at the Auglaize/ Mercer County Family YMCA pool.
Ottawa-Glandorf won the girls’ team title with 396 1/2 points. Wapakoneta was second (247 1/2). St. Marys was fifth (98), New Bremen was ninth (24), and swimmers from Botkins also participated.
On the boys’ side, Wapakoneta took first place with 255 points. Ottawa-Glandorf was second with 168. St. Marys placed fifth (142), and New Bremen was eighth (104).
ST. MARYS
Jaxton Spees finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.37), with Luke Hertenstein (1:20.55) and Dylan Hertenstein (1:21.21) taking sixth and seventh place.
Marcus McClain took second in the 100 backstroke (1:01.91) and fifth in the 200 IM (2:19.17).
Reese Triplett finished third in the 500 freestyle (5:42.64), and Seth Brandt was 14th (7:51.04). Triplett was also third in the 200 individual medley (2:15.64).
Spees was ninth in the 100 free (1:02.20) and Jackson Monroe was 14th (1:04.60).
Dylan Hertenstein was 16th in the 50 free (26.62).
Brian Speckman took 11th in the 200 free (2:20.36) and 10th in the 100 backstroke (1:15.65).
Also competing in the 50 free were Luke Hertenstein (20th, 27.98); Monroe (21st, 28.05) and Brandt (27th, 29.17).
NEW BREMEN
Andy Jiang won the 100 butterfly (54.43) and had a second-place finish in the 100 backstroke (57.60).
Owen Gabel was fifth in the 50 freestyle (25.23), Zach Ashman (26.32) was 12th, and Patrick Bernhold was tied for 14th. Gabel was sixth in the backstroke (1:07.15)
Zach Ashman was seventh in the 100 free (1:00.82) and Xavier Wyatt was 10th (1:03.42).
Gavin Spragg finished 13th in the 500 free (6:47.14).
Patrick Bernhold was 12th in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.24).
Will Hemmelgarn competed in the 50 free (23rd, 28.72) and 100 free (15th, 1:05.03). Spragg was 29th in the 50 free (29.46) and Xavier Wyatt was 17th in the 200 free (2:30.33)