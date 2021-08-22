LIMA — The St. Marys boys golf team set a team record and tied an individual record at the Allen East Invitational on Saturday.
The Roughriders had a team score of 296, seven strokes better than the previous record of 303, which was set in 2006.
Andrew Moore had a score of 67, which ties the school record. Cole Koenig and Dakoda Moore each shot 75, followed by Calvin Caywood with 79.
Other scores were Brett Speckman (84) and Landon Plattner (86).
It is the second tournament title for St. Marys, along with two runner-up finishes so far this season.