WAPAKONETA — The St. Marys golf team were crowned champions of the Auglaize County Invitational, which was played Wednesday morning at Wapakoneta Country Club.
The Roughriders had a team score of 326 for the top four players. Minster was second with a score of 337, followed by Wapakoneta with 363. Also in the field were New Bremen (421), Waynesfield-Goshen (450) and New Knoxville (483).
Andrew Miller of St. Marys was the top medalist with a round of 73 (36-37). Other scores for St. Marys were Cole Koenig 80 (39-41); Calvin Caywood 80 (41-39); Brett Speckman 87 (46-41), Dakoda Moore 87 (44-43) and Josh Sudman 104 (51-55).
Best rounds for the other teams were:
Minster -- Louis Magoto 79
Wapakoneta -- Clay Wilsey 79
New Bremen -- Andrew McNaughton 98
Waynesfield-Goshen -- Ayden Crites 101
New Knoxville -- Max Henschen 102.