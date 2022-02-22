HAMLER — They weathered the storm -- in more ways than one.
The Division II sectional contest between St. Marys and Rogers got pushed back from Thursday night to Saturday evening due to a bout of freezing rain.
Rogers started out with a downpour of points, but the Lady Riders steadily climbed back into it, and used some outstanding defense to earn a 56-48 win.
Coach Jon Burke said, "I'm proud of how we responded." He noted the combination of contributions with leadership from seniors Kendall Dieringer and Noelle Ruane, physical play by Morgan Hesse and Karsyn McGlothen, and some big shots from freshman Reese Rable.
He said that after the initial frenzy by the Lady Rams, he told the team to have confidence and trust in the defense.
For the game, Dieringer and Rable each had 14 points, and Ruane had 10.
Natiah Nelson started the game with a three-pointer for Rogers, and scored three more times in the opening run, which included a timeout by Burke with about 2 1/2 minutes elapsed.
The first points for the Lady Roughriders came from Dieringer, as she scored, was fouled, and hit the free throw with 4:20 to go. Rable then hit from 3-point range.
After a Rogers score, McGlothen got one down low and Rable hit from behind the arc to cut the gap to four, 15-11.
Rogers would push that lead back to 10 over the end of the first and start of quarter number two.
Cora Rable then fed the ball to Ruane, who knocked down a three. After Nelson scored for the Rams, Ella Jacobs dealt the ball to Hesse, who rose and fired in the lane.
Rogers kept the Riders off the board for the rest of the half, and got a couple more scores to make it 30-18 at the break.
St. Marys opened the third period with a 6-2 run, with a layup by Cora Rable, then two free throws and a steal-and-score by Dieringer.
Three-pointers by Dieringer and Reese Rable, and a jumper by Hesse kept the Riders within range, but the Rams were still up six as the quarter reached the midway point.
Ruane had two free throws, then a three-pointer to finish the period, with the Blue and Gold down by a count of 43-37.
The Riders defense turned it up a couple more notches. With 5:40 to go, Cora Rable hit a trey. Dieringer then got a foul from Rogers' Trinity Franklin. It was her fifth, putting her on the sideline for the rest of the game. Dieringer made one shot, cutting the gap to 43-41.
Rogers scored twice, but the Riders quickly answered each. The first was a nice baseline pass from Dieringer to Hesse, and the second was a three-ball by the younger Rable. It was her fourth of the night.
With 2:42 left, Rogers was called for its seventh foul, putting the Riders in the bonus situation. They would take advantage of that, as well as a bit later when they hit the double bonus and got two shots guaranteed.
The Lady Roughriders were cool under pressure, making 10 of 12 free throws, with three each by Dieringer and Hesse, two by Ruane, and the final two by Reese Rable with 30 seconds left.
The Rams were frozen out in that stretch, and the Riders moved on to the meeting with Bryan.
Score by quarters
Rogers 17 13 13 5 -- 48
St. Marys 11 7 19 19 -- 56
ROGERS (48)
Natiah Nelson 8-1-1-3-20; Breayah Jefferson 4-1-0-0-11; Savana Uzoigwe 0-0-0-0-0; Mylah Williams 3-0-2-5-8; Corinne Betts 0-0-1-2-1; Trinity Franklin 0-0-0-0-0; Nirah Clark 3-0-2-2-8; TOTALS 18-2-6-12-48.
ST. MARYS (56)
Ella Jacobs 0-0-0-0-0; Reagan Allemeier 0-0-0-0-0; Morgan Hesse 3-0-3-4-9; Kendall Dieringer 2-1-7-9-14; Reese Rable 0-4-2-3-14; Noelle Ruane 0-2-4-4-10; Cora Rable 1-1-0-2-5; Karsyn McGlothen 2-0-0-0-4; TOTALS 8-8-16-22-56.