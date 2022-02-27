St. Marys battled but some offensive struggles led to a 53-39 loss to Toledo Central Catholic in the Division II district final on Saturday night.
The Lady Roughriders complete the season with an overall record of 19-7. They were 6-3 in the Western Buckeye League.
It is the second time in three years that they have finished as runners-up in the district. In 2020, they took on Napoleon.
St. Marys and the Irish were separated by just two points after one quarter. TCC built a lead at the half, but the Riders were still within single digits.
A string of 3-pointers midway through the third quarter opened things up and Central Catholic held off St. Marys the rest of the way.
Noelle Ruane, one of the team's five seniors had 10 points. Karsyn McGlothen and Morgan Hese each scored eight.
"It was a good game. Both teams were hustling all over the place," said St. Marys coach Jon Burke. "We had good looks, they just didn't drop."
He noted that JaiLynne Hilt-Swartz was a key factor for the Irish. She had a game-high 18 points on the night.
Burke noted that the season began just before Thanksgiving and has lasted until early March. He praised the ability of the players to get along very well.
He said that "there's no doubt" the five seniors will be missed. He praised Kendall Dieringer and Ruane for spending hours in the gym, and McGlothen for having a huge impact. He also praised the deication of Natalie Imwalle, who was at all the practices and games and Elena Menker, who missed the season with an injury.