The St. Marys girls basketball team continued its postseason run on Thursday night with a 36-34 win over Bath in the Division II district semifinals.
The Wildkittens had nipped St. Marys by one point in the regular season meeting, and this one had just as much drama.
Junior Cora Rable was the hero for the Lady Roughriders, scoring seven of her 13 points in the fourth quarter, plus the final basket of the third. That included a steal and layup with 35 seconds to go that gave St. Marys the lead after a Bath rally, and a free throw that affected Bath's strategy at the end.
St. Marys is now 19-6 on the year. They will face Toledo Central Catholic in Saturday's district final back at Paulding. Toledo CC knocked off defending state champion Napoleon 47-42 in the first game of the night.
Senior Karsyn McGlothen also bounced back with eight points, along with a number of rebounds and blocks. Kendall Dieringer had seven points.
For Bath, Anne Oliver had 16 points, with Claire Foust scoring eight.
St. Marys coach Jon Burke praised the effort from all his players, noting they combined in a variety of ways to get the win. He noted that Rable, besides the scoring, had a good job containing Rachel Clark, who had just three points.
He added that Dieringer provided good leadership and solid defense, Ruane set screens and kept the intensity level high, and McGlothen had a good presence on the post.
St. Marys will face Toledo Central Catholic (23-1) on Saturday at 6 p.m. for the district championship.