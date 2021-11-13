St. Marys had its 2021 postseason come to an end on Friday night as they lost 45-10 to Badin in the Region 12 semifinals of the Division III football bracket.
The Roughriders finish the year with a very good record of 10-3. The only other losses came several weeks ago to WBL co-champions Wapakoneta and Van Wert.
After giving up a touchdown to Badin on the Rams' first drive, St. Marys answered in style with an 82-yard kickoff return by Braeden Hemmelgarn to tie it.
Badin took a 17-7 lead by the end of the first, and added a score in the second for a 17-point halftime lead.
A short field goal by Brandon Bowers cut the lead a little, but Badin responded with a touchdown run and pass, both over 30 yards, followed by an interception return.
Coach Bo Frye, completing his first season as head coach after taking over for his father Doug, said that "we know who we are. We'll be back."