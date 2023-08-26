CELINA — Things started well for the St. Mary’s Roughrider football team Friday night, but things went downhill quick as the game progressed as the Celina Bulldogs used the running game to obliterate the Rider defense for a 3715 victory at Celina.
“Celina is a very good football team,” Riders head Coach Bo Frey said. “They have a lot of talent coming back and we were very well aware of that, but that is not an excuse. We had a lot of opportunities to move the ball. It was more than just one, two or seven runs. It was also more than trying to get off the field on third and 17. It was the little things. I love my guys, but we are not playing good football now.”