St. Marys drops a 2-1 verdict to New Bremen

St Marys Memorial and New Bremen got together Monday night for a pitching duel. The Cardinals came away with a 2-1 victory over the Roughriders.
On a beautiful night for baseball, both teams played well defensively. Pitchers from both clubs had excellent control, hit key spots, and limited opportunities for their opponents. Fundamentally, the fielders played well making routine plays. Both teams had just one error on the night.
Jacob Kaiser started the game for St. Marys and pitched four solid innings, giving up only two hits and a couple of runs. Kaiser struck out three. Joe Kogge came out of the bullpen for the Riders and threw two innings of no run baseball, and gave up just one hit.
Nelson was on the mound for New Bremen and went six innings, allowing one run, and scattered three hits.
With the game tied at one in the bottom of the fifth New Bremen’s Nolan Kuenning singled on a 2-1 count, scoring what proved to be the winning run.
Brayden Sullivan, AJ Dieringer, and Jace Turner each had a hit for St. Marys. Turner’s hit delivered the run for the Roughriders in the fourth inning.