St. Marys drops a 2-1 verdict to New Bremen

Despite a hard fight, and best efforts St Marys is defeated by New Bremen in baseball. 

 Photo by John Zwez

St Marys Memorial and New Bremen got together Monday night for a pitching duel. The Cardinals came away with a 2-1 victory over the Roughriders.

On a beautiful night for baseball, both teams played well defensively. Pitchers from both clubs had excellent control, hit key spots, and limited opportunities for their opponents. Fundamentally, the fielders played well making routine plays. Both teams had just one error on the night.

