ELIDA — Bagels. Clean sheets.
Whatever term you prefer, the St. Marys girls soccer team continues to roll on. On Wednesday, they edged Grand Lake and Western Buckeye League rival Celina 1-0 in a Division II district semifinal at Elida.
The lone score came with just about four minutes elapsed in the second half on a high arching shot by junior midfielder Morgan Hesse, with the setup coming from Kendall Dieringer.
Keeper Ella Jacobs and the defense made that goal stand up to extend the Lady Roughriders' season, and make them 12-7 on the year.
All three wins in the postseason so far have been shutouts. First was an 11-0 rout of Van Wert, then a 2-0 win over top seed Bryan last Saturday, then Wednesday's topping of the Lady Bulldogs.
Celina ends its season at 10-7-1.
Coach Nick Wilson of St. Marys said that the team picked up the intensity in the second half. He praised keeper Jacobs for "keeping us in it. She sees the field so well," said Wilson.
He added that it's "always a battle" between the squads.