BOWLING GREEN — St. Marys and the Lancers of Gilmour Academy tipped off on Saturday afternoon for the chance to be crowned regional champions and move on play in the Division II state semifinals. The loser of the game would have their season come to an end, with hot three-point shooting for Gilmour Academy they were able to earn the victory over the Roughriders, winning 62-35.
St. Marys would trail for over 30 minutes and the only time they led was thanks to Austin Parks hitting two free throws to start the game giving the Roughriders a 2-0 lead.
St. Marys finishes the year with a record of 18-8. They were 6-3 in the Western Buckeye League.
Parks, who has announced his verbal commitment to play for Ohio State in the fall of 2023, achieved a personal milestone, as he went over 1,000 points for his career. He scored 15 in Saturday's game, to give him 1,012. He is the first to do so as a junior.
The three-point shooting started quickly and often in first for the Lancers as a team they were able to hit on five of six from beyond the arc, lifting Gilmour Academy to a 17-12 lead going into the second quarter. While Austin Parks dropped seven in the first for St. Marys leading the way to only being down by five after one. To go along with the hot shooting start for the Lancers, they made the Roughriders work for every point playing tough defense and not allowing many open looks. Gilmour Academy had three players with five or more points in the first with Adisa Molton and Brandon Rose each hitting two of their team’s five three-point shots in the first.
The defense for the Lancers would go up to another level in the second quarter, as they were able to limit St. Marys to just five points.
Brayden Sullivan would lead the way in the second for St. Marys by hitting on his only three-point attempt of the half, while Parks would knock down a pair of foul shots. Unfortunately for St. Marys, this is where the Lancers lead really started to grow, Gilmour Academy would score 11 led by seven from Brandon Rose. The score going into the half was 28-17 but the Lancers were not done growing their lead.
After the game, Roughrider head coach Dan Hegemier discussed Parks’ shooting after the first. “They didn’t drop and he’s been dropping those,” said Hegemier. Adding “sometimes our passing on the opposite side of the floor wasn’t really there and we had a lot of guys standing around and not cutting and diving to the gaps. Just one of those bad games that we played but again you got to give Gilmour all the credit, they did a great job.”
The third quarter is where Gilmour Academy showed they were the better team on the day by finishing the quarter on a 19-2 run after the Roughriders were able to battle back within single digits for a brief period. Overall, the Lancers outscored St. Marys 23-8 in the third taking a 51-25 lead heading into the final quarter. The big quarter for the Lancers was thanks in large part to the effort of Rose, he would score 14 of his game-high 29 in the third. Hegemier was not surprised by his performance stating “He’s a nice player, whatever we saw we really afraid of them with dribble penetration into the lane and we were also very afraid of them shooting those threes in the corner, we wanted to get out of it and we tried to get out of it, but when you start a game six for seven their confidence level grows and ours kind of took a dive.” Parks scored four of the Roughriders’ eight points in the quarter, with Jace Turned knocking down a pair of free throws and Evan Angstmann making his only field goal on the day.
Heading into the fourth, St. Marys knew a colossal feat would be needed to overcome a 26-point deficit. As hard as the Roughriders would try, they could not overcome the aggressive guard play of the Lancers who made it difficult the entire game just to bring the ball up the court. Gilmour Academy was able to close out St. Marys, outscoring them 11-10, the closest quarter of the day, but the damage had already been inflicted by the Lancers. Gavin Reineke and Andrew Moore would each score four points for St. Marys, with Parks scoring the other two, he would finish with 15, the only Roughrider to score in double digits. Ryan Mueller joined Rose as the only other Lancer to score in double digits, finishing with 10.
With the loss, St. Marys finishes the season with an 18-8 overall record to go along with a District Title, the Roughriders also have to say goodbye to four players, with Andrew Moore, Kyle Steininger, Gavin Reineke and Ryan Meier all being seniors. Coach Hegemier spoke about his seniors after the game, “I want to thank our seniors, they were with us all year, they did a great job getting to the Regional Finals, said Hegemier. Adding “it hurts, it hurts bad, but I thought we had a great year from where we were at on the first of the year being 5-6 and finishing 18-8 so I am very proud of them.”
Game Notes
Parks is the sixth player in program history to score 1,000 points. The others are Damon Goodwin (1982), Mark Ashman (1996), Adam Johns (2007), Garret Fledderjohann (2013), Derek Jay (2017)
Gilmour Academy advances to the state semifinals. They will face Waverly on Friday night. The other semifinal will be Archbishop Alter and St. Vincent-St. Mary. Gilmour was the Division IV runner-up to Hiland in 1992.
Score by quarters
St. Marys 12 5 8 10 – 35
Gilmour Academy 17 11 23 11 – 62
ST. MARYS (35)
Jaden Lotz 0-0-0-0-0; Heath Dilsaver 2-0-0-0-4; Kyle Steininger 0-0-0-0-0; Brayden Sullivan 0-1-0-0-3; Gavin Reineke 2-1-0-0-7; Jace Turner 1-0-2-2-4; Evan Angstmann 1-0-0-0-2; Ryan Meier 0-0-0-0-0; Austin Parks 5-0-5-6-15; TOTAL 11-2-7-8-35.
GILMOUR ACADEMY (62)
Leo Dunlevy 0-0-0-0-0; Jackson Wahl 0-0-0-0-0; Nathan Flaherty 2-0-0-0-4; Peter Kavcic 0-0-0-0-0; Lucas Grover 0-1-0-0-3; Nathan Nootbaar 2-0-0-0-4; Dorjan Flowers 1-0-1-1-3; Michael DiPuccio 0-0-0-0-0; Ryan Mueller 3-1-1-2-10; Andy Kavcic 0-0-0-0-0; Tim Lee 0-0-0-0-0; Brandon Rose 7-4-3-4-29; Zac Titas 0-0-0-0-0; David Pfundstein 0-0-0-0-0; Adisa Molton 1-2-1-2-9; TOTAL 16-8-6-9-62