It was a good day for win number 13.
The St. Marys softball team opened play in the Division II sectional tournament with a 2-0 win over Grand Lake rival Celina.
The Lady Roughriders manufactured a run in the second, then had Karsyn McGlothen belt a solo home run in the third.
McGlothen and the St. Marys defense made the lead stand up after that, allowing only a few baserunners for the Lady Bulldogs.
Celina threatened in the seventh, but the defense nailed down the win.
St. Marys is now 13-5 overall. They will face Bath in a district semifinal game next Thursday at 6 p.m. Bath defeated Kenton 11-1 on Friday.
McGlothen tossed all seven innings, allowing three hits along with one hit by pitch. She had 10 strikeouts.
Besides the round-tripper by the senior hurler, the Lady Riders got hits from Kelly Holsinger, Elly Wedding and Morgan Hirschfeld.
For Celina, Paige Kuehne pitched six innings. She allowed the four hits, along with two walks, and had six strikeouts.